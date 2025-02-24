Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Universal Insurance Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $19.87. 203,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $562.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $23.39.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $515,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,905,993.64. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 985,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,208,913.20. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
