Green Energy Stocks To Watch Now – February 23rd

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $39.18. 1,734,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,037. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $7.69. 1,402,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,992. The company has a market capitalization of $514.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.29. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $13.02. 50,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,019. The company has a market capitalization of $187.61 million, a P/E ratio of 434.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

