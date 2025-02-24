SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,996 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 16.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $107,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,184 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,638,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,733,000 after purchasing an additional 107,423 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,473,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,343,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

