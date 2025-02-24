Waverton Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,428 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,428 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $328,984,000 after buying an additional 1,133,486 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,912 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 281.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,166,000 after acquiring an additional 911,351 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 564.0% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,064,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,568,000 after purchasing an additional 903,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 827,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $121.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

