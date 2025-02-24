BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

