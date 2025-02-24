Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $47.78 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $47,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,581 shares of company stock worth $2,071,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %

ORLY opened at $1,303.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,350.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,253.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,203.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.