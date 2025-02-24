Wharton Business Group LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $294.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.95 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.