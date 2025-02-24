Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,215.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,850 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 917,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

