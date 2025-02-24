T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,012 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 2.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $151,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 94.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $265.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $302.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $271.41.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Almeida purchased 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

