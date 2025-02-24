iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Reduced by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $236.29 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $182.98 and a one year high of $245.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

