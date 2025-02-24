Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.5% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $19,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $136.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average is $137.63. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

