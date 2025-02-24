Edge Capital Group LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $341.61 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $282.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

