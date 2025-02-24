Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Acquires 3,825 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $59.13 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

