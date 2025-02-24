World Equity Group Inc. Acquires 3,415 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock opened at $123.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

