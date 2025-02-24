Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 12,474 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 222.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

