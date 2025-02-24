Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.49.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

