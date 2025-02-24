Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 635 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 122,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 125,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $395.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $77.82 and a one year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

