Vaxart Receives Stop Work Order from ATI on BARDA-Funded Project

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) announced on February 21, 2025, that it received a written stop work order from Advanced Technology International (ATI) regarding its participation in Project Agreement No. 01; RRPV-24-04-NGVx-003. The Project Agreement, originally dated June 13, 2024, is part of an initiative funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and managed by ATI as the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle’s Consortium Management Firm.

According to the report, the stop work order applies to all activities under the Project Agreement, with the exception that Vaxart may continue efforts related to the per protocol follow-up for the 400-person cohort. The notice specifies that the stop work order will remain in effect for 90 days from the date of issuance. Within this period, ATI, guided by government directives, will decide whether to cancel, extend, or terminate the work covered by the agreement in accordance with Article 13.4 of the Project Agreement.

The filing, submitted as a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, included the customary forward-looking statements cautioning investors about the uncertainties and risks related to the project, including the Company’s ability to meet milestones, achieve successful trial outcomes, and its ongoing operating losses. The Company noted that actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the statements.

The notice was signed on February 24, 2025, by Phillip Lee, Chief Financial Officer of Vaxart, Inc., confirming the accuracy of the information provided in the current report.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

