Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 826,601 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 879.7% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 801,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after acquiring an additional 720,010 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,655,000 after acquiring an additional 388,506 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VNQ opened at $91.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.