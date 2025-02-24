Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $217.80 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.