Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $261.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day moving average of $254.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.81 and a 52-week high of $277.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.