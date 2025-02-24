Top Retail Stocks To Follow Today – February 23rd

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Alibaba Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $16.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.80. 73,720,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,682,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.18. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.55. The stock had a trading volume of 53,102,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,742,392. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,147,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,339,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.26. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Microsoft stock traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,440,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,130,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.88. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $385.58 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.67. The company had a trading volume of 73,657,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,341,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.30. The stock has a market cap of $341.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31.

