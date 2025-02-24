Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $447,000.

VBR opened at $197.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

