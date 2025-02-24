Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 167.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,938,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.50 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.