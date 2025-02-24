Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 589.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,007.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,443.2% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Matauro LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

