Northwest Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,901 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,702,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,978 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,877,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $75.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $74.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

