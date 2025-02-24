Holistic Financial Partners Sells 5,919 Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 112.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MARB opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

