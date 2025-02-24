Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $8.52 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,247 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 850,753 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.