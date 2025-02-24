Colonial River Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Colonial River Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CZA. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $340,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CZA stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.98.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

