TCW Group Inc. Grows Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,189 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,367 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,830,000 after buying an additional 36,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

