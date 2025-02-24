2,266 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ONEOK by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $98.07 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.19%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

