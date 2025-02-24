Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) is Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,105 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Kinross Gold comprises about 3.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,330,000 after buying an additional 44,610,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,078,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after buying an additional 1,114,801 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,304,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 998,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,730,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,803,000 after buying an additional 828,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KGC. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

