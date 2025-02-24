Colonial River Investments LLC Has $348,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $133.10 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

