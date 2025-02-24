RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 2.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $18,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,364,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 29,655.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 148,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147,980 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 279,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 125,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,430,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $269.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.98. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $221.07 and a one year high of $365.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Guggenheim began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa America raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.53.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

