Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $624.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.08. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

