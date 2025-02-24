Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 1,375 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,448.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $639.43.

NYSE:MLM opened at $489.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $482.72 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

