Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 61.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $36.58 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

