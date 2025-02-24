Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $574.05 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $584.43. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $541.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.90.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

