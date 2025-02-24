250,000 Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Acquired by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alkermes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Alkermes by 18.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,298.75. This represents a 71.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $85,708.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,964.05. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,854,725 in the last ninety days. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $35.33 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.