Fisher Funds Management LTD Invests $2.17 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $87.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

