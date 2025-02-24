Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,056,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,533,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $373.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.21. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $285.24 and a 12 month high of $386.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

