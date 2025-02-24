TCW Group Inc. Has $9.36 Million Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Regis worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Regis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $21.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.48.

Regis Profile

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.

