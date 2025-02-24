TCW Group Inc. Has $9.36 Million Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Regis worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.
Regis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $21.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.48.
Regis Profile
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Regis
- What is a support level?
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.