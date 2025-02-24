Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lifted by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.5% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $179.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.