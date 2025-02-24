Boothe Investment Group Inc. Buys 42,805 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 570,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust comprises 2.1% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 996,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 138.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 412,499 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 621,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 792.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 341,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 303,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $9.07.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0619 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.