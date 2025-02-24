Contineum Therapeutics (CTNM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Contineum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.
Contineum Therapeutics Stock Performance
Contineum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. Contineum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $22.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.
Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile
Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).
