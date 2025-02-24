Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,000. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $4,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.9 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $89.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $84.45 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

