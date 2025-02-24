Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,003.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $940.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $821.37. The company has a market cap of $429.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This trade represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

