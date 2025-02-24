Golar LNG (GLNG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNGGet Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $73.54 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golar LNG stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 278.23 and a beta of 0.55. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $44.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLNG. DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

