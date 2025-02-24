SPX Technologies (SPXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $532.88 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $140.18 on Monday. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

