B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires 36,708 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,708 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $53.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

